BRIEF-Hulic Reit to take out 1.46 bln yen loan to fund property acquisition
* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28
Feb 14 An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook the U.S. states of South Carolina and Georgia on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The temblor struck at 10:23 p.m. (0323 GMT) about 7 miles (12 km) west of Edgefield, South Carolina, and at a depth of 3 miles (4.9 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
"It shook pretty good," said Corporal Lisa Howard, a dispatcher for the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office. "The phone lines are still going crazy with people calling in."
A police dispatcher in Claxton, Georgia, said there had been no indications of damage or injuries. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1.46 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to acquire property, on April 28
BEIJING, April 25 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.1 percent to 231.9 trillion yuan ($33.68 trillion) as of end-March compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Tuesday.