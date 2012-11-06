WASHINGTON Nov 6 Shock waves from earthquakes
in the eastern United States can travel much farther and cause
damage over larger areas than previously thought, the U.S.
Geological Survey said on Tuesday in a study of the strong quake
that hit Virginia last year.
The 5.8 magnitude quake triggered landslides at distances
four times farther - and over an area 20 times larger - than
previous research showed, the USGS said in a statement.
The study offers more evidence that although the East Coast
has fewer quakes than the West Coast, the damage can be more
extensive.
"We used landslides as an example and direct physical
evidence to see how far-reaching shaking from East Coast
earthquakes could be," said Randall Jibson, USGS scientist and
lead author of the study.
The USGS found that the farthest landslide from the Virginia
earthquake was 150 miles (245 km) from the epicenter, by far the
greatest landslide distance recorded from any quake of similar
magnitude.
It is estimated that about one-third of the U.S. population
could have felt the earthquake, the most for any quake in U.S.
history.
Landslides enclosed an area of about 12,900 square miles
(33,400 square km). Previous studies indicated an expected area
of about 580 square miles (1,500 square km) from an earthquake
of similar strength.
The difference between shaking in the eastern United States
versus the west is due in part to the geologic structure and
rock properties that allow seismic waves to travel farther
without weakening, the USGS said.
The study will help with earthquake hazard and risk
assessments and emergency preparedness. It also will aid in
checking the geological record for signs of quakes from the
Virginia seismic zone.
The research was presented on Tuesday at the Geological
Society of America conference. It will be published in the
December issue of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of
America.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Xavier Briand)