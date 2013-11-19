By Carey Gillam
NORMAN, Okla. Nov 19 Seismologist Austin
Holland wants to start an earthquake.
From his office a few feet below the earth's surface - a
basement at the University of Oklahoma in Norman - Holland, who
tracks quakes for the Oklahoma Geological Survey, is digging
into a complex riddle: Is a dramatic rise in the size and number
of quakes in his state related to oil and gas production
activity? And, if so, what can be done to stop it?
As part of his wide-ranging research, Holland is proposing
to inject pressurized water into porous rock in an area already
known to be earthquake-prone, to see whether injections of oil
industry wastewater are contributing to a "swarm" of earthquakes
rocking the state.
"This is a dramatic new rate of seismicity," Holland said in
an interview. "We can't guarantee the earthquakes aren't a
coincidence (unrelated to oil and gas work)," he said. "But it
would be a pretty remarkable coincidence."
Experts say billions of dollars could be at stake, as
potential new regulations could affect the oil and gas
industry's profits and as lawsuits by property owners with
earthquake-related claims make their way through the legal
system.
Oklahoma, the nation's fifth-largest oil-producing state,
recorded 238 earthquakes through Nov. 18. More than 100 of those
were at least a magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale, tremors
large enough to shake shelves and shred nerves.
One series of quakes in September near a newly opened
injection well in the southern part of the state damaged several
homes.
The quake activity is a far cry from four years ago when the
state had but 20 rumblers of 3.0 and above. And from 1991 to
2008 there were no more than three quakes a year of that size in
the state.
Since 2009, the volume of wastewater from oil and gas work
injected deep into underground disposal wells has also risen, up
about 50 percent in 2012 from the level seen during most of the
first decade of the century, with the last couple of years
showing the biggest jumps.
Most earthquakes occur naturally, but the increases in
frequency and magnitude are distinct new elements, researchers
say. While there are already many studies linking work at
injection wells to earthquakes, Holland and other scientists are
focusing on how the quakes are triggered and on measures to
mitigate seismic activity.
The concern is not unique to Oklahoma. Since 2001 the
average annual number of earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater
has jumped "significantly" across the midsection of the country,
including not just Oklahoma but also Ohio, Arkansas and Texas,
according to the U.S. Department of Interior.
In Arkansas, a group of homeowners who filed lawsuits
against well operators alleged that their properties were
damaged by a swarm of earthquakes that hit the central part of
that state in 2010 and 2011. Scientists there blamed disposal
wells for touching off more than 1,000 quakes in those years.
"Potentially billions of dollars are involved, from profits
to class action lawsuits," oil industry analyst John Daly noted
to clients recently. "Given the stakes, Holland's research will
be closely watched not only by Oklahoma's oil and gas industry
but producers throughout the U.S. as well."
The increasing number of large quakes has given fresh
urgency to questions about whether the seismic activity is being
induced by oil and gas production activities. Along with
Holland, earthquake experts in Oklahoma, Texas, California,
Arkansas and elsewhere are examining the issue. The federal
government and the oil industry are funding some of the
research.
Most earthquakes occur naturally. But scientists have long
linked some small earthquakes to oil and gas work underground,
which can alter pressure points and cause shifts in the earth.
Oil and gas exploration has increased in recent years across
the country, spurred by U.S. efforts for energy independence.
Modern hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is one particularly
controversial technique.
Fracking - which involves the injection of water, sand and
chemicals under high pressure into bedrock to increase the flow
of oil or gas - has been the culprit in some small earthquakes
around the country. But it is not suspected as the cause of the
bigger and more frequent quakes that have occurred recently,
according to the Interior Department.
Disposal of the wastewater generated by fracking and by
other types of oil and gas production is the "focal point" for
research into what scientists call "induced" earthquakes.
The increase in earthquakes might be due in part to new
drilling and well-completion technologies that enable the
extraction of oil and gas from previously unproductive
formations, according to William Ellsworth, a scientist with the
U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Science Center.
In a report published in July, Ellsworth linked wastewater
disposal to a 2011 Youngstown, Ohio, quake, and a series of
earthquakes from October 2008 to May 2009 near Dallas, Texas.
Ellsworth also tied wastewater injection to a
record-breaking 5.6-magnitude quake in Oklahoma in November,
2011, a tremor that damaged more than a dozen homes and several
businesses.
The oil industry is not disputing the possibility of links,
said Steve Everley, a spokesman for Energy In Depth, a website
run by the Independent Petroleum Association of America. But
only a handful of injection wells are actually associated with
seismic events large enough to be felt, he said. Still, he said,
the industry is paying attention to the new scientific findings.
"Sound research and good data can help inform the industry
and improve its operations to further reduce risk," he said.
DO-IT-YOURSELF EARTHQUAKE
Holland's research primarily focuses on analyzing how
seismic activity around the state correlates with injection
volumes and the numerous fault zones underlying the region. But
he is also drawing up a proposal that would create a small
earthquake in the south-central part of the state.
That region was rattled by dozens of earthquakes in
September, including one that registered 3.4 on the Richter
scale, and the quakes began within two weeks of the startup of a
new wastewater injection well there. Data showed that as the
volume of pressurized wastewater injections grew, so did the
seismic activity.
The well operator closed the well after regulators limited
its volumes in response to the quakes, but Holland is seeking
permission from regulators and the well operator to reopen the
well and inject ever-greater amounts of wastewater while
monitoring the seismic reaction. He hopes the work can help
identify safe levels of injection and strategies to reduce risks
for further earthquakes.
Regulators and the oil and gas industry say they welcome the
research.
"Those people that live in areas that have been seismically
active ... they are very concerned," said Matt Skinner, a
spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporations Commission, which
oversees the state's 11,000 injection wells.
Tom Dunlap, owner of the injection well Holland wants to use
as the test site, said he welcomes Holland's proposal as a way
to limit further earthquake risk.
"What our work does ... and how that plays into seismic
stuff ... we don't know," Dunlap said.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Norman, Oklahoma; Editing by
