By Dan Whitcomb
| Sept 16
Sept 16 The city of San Francisco stepped up the
pressure on property owners who fail to comply with seismic
retrofitting regulations this week, posting large, red and white
warning signs on the buildings to make the violations public.
The move comes just weeks after Northern California was
rocked by the biggest earthquake to hit the region in a
quarter-century, centered close to San Francisco in the state's
wine-growing region of Napa County.
The requirement, which could cost property owners up to
hundreds of thousands of dollars, affects mostly small apartment
buildings and hotels but not single-family homes.
"It's not intended to create panic, it's intended to notify
tenants and also to let landlords know that there are real
consequences to non-compliance," Patrick Otellini, San
Francisco's director of earthquake safety, said of the warning
placards.
It marks the latest bid by a major West Coast city to
address the threat earthquakes pose to aging infrastructure.
During his State of the City address in April, Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was working with seismic experts at
the California Institute of Technology to develop a "first rate
rating system" for the city's buildings.
A spokesman for the mayor said that rating system could
include letter grades on buildings to inform the public of their
ability to withstand an earthquake, although the details of the
program have yet to be finalized.
In San Francisco, officials say the placards, which feature
the words "Earthquake Warning!" in large letters at the top, are
not a bid to shame anyone, but to gain compliance with a
citywide campaign to retrofit older, wood-frame, so-called "soft
story" structures that are considered most vulnerable in an
earthquake.
Owners of such buildings were sent notices a year ago that
they needed to evaluate their properties for possible
retrofitting.
Otellini said the roughly 10 percent of the owners who had
failed to comply and saw their buildings tagged with the
placards would have 30 days to comply before facing fines and
the prospect of a freeze on future building permits.
"I think San Francisco faces a tremendous risk (from
earthquakes)," Otellini said.
"But these programs we're doing right now are really focused
on having an impact a few years from now," he said. "We have to
balance the real needs when you're asking property owners to
spend thousands, or hundreds of thousands, of dollars on
retrofitting."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler)