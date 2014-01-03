HONOLULU Jan 3 The East-West Center in Hawaii,
a U.S. government-funded institute to promote better relations
with Pacific and Asian nations, is hardly a center of harmony
these days.
At yearend, the four-person energy research team resigned,
protesting funding and job cuts and accusing the center's
president of jeopardizing the viability of the 54-year-old
institution, which receives about $16 million in federal funding
and has been a respected forum for geopolitical research and
discussion.
The resignations followed a steady paring of the center's
research staff during the 16-year tenure of President Charles E.
Morrison, reflecting what he says is a more cost-effective
strategy. Opponents, meanwhile, say the cuts have weakened the
institute's influence that in the past helped shape national
debates on U.S.-China relations, U.S.-Asia trade policy and
other economic and political issues.
"The institution used to have great programs. The program on
population was famous worldwide, the program that I ran for many
years was famous worldwide, and now they have all been shut down
or greatly reduced," Fereidun Fesharaki, a senior fellow for 34
years and leader of the energy team, said in an interview on
Thursday.
Team members submitted their resignations on Tuesday, saying
Morrison had undermined the global reputation of the nonprofit
institute.
"He (Morrison) decided to de-emphasize and nearly kill
research and expand other areas," Fesharaki said. "What's wrong
with this? This is a research institution with little or limited
research."
In a telephone interview, Morrison defended the research
staff cuts, saying the new business model reflects the need for
more funding from non-government sources.
"We're moving away from the old model of a large research
staff and moving more toward networked activities" with
universities and other institutions that share scholars on an ad
hoc basis, he said.
"We have expectations from our side, and he has his view
about what he thought was wrong at the East-West Center,"
Morrison said of Fesharaki. "He's expressed those over the
years. I've tried to listen to him, and we'll just leave it at
that."
BUDGET TUSSLE
The latest departures come ahead of annual budget talks in
Washington that have pitted congressional Republicans, who in
recent years have sought to cut funding for the center, against
Democrats, who have sought to keep funding near the latest
year's sequestration-reduced level of slightly under $16
million.
The center, with research, residential and conference
facilities on a 21-acre campus in Honolulu, was supported by
Hawaii Senator Daniel K. Inouye in his role as chairman of the
Appropriations Committee. But the death of the longtime
Democratic senator in December 2012 could could put the center's
funding at risk.
Fesharaki, who is also founder and chairman of the
London-based FACTS Global Energy (FGE) consulting group, told
Reuters the center was being managed with little oversight by a
board of directors that has limited interaction with the staff.
He said the team decided to resign after attempts to raise
their concerns with board members and the president were
rebuffed.
"We believe that the Center is at a vulnerable stage and can
only survive if critical decisions are made and a whole new
approach is adopted. We are convinced there is a need for
leadership change and fresh blood to energize the Center," the
energy team wrote in an open letter to East-West Center staff.
"As it stands, we just cannot see how the Center can survive."
Morrison said his approach offered a better business model
as government funding becomes less certain.
"Our new mission really emphasizes leadership training and
emerging issues for the U.S. and the region," he said. "It's a
different funding environment, and we expect the senior staff to
be aggressive in developing fully funded projects for the
East-West Center."
Fesharaki, however, said staff had little incentive to seek
private funding sources because department heads could not
control how those funds were spent.
Despite the center's government support, it is registered in
Hawaii as an independent nonprofit and is not required to report
a breakdown of research and staffing levels. Besides research,
the center also runs education programs, seminars and a Pacific
Islands development program. It also operates a research and
training center in Washington, among other activities, according
to its website.
MORE RESEARCH, NOT LESS
Morrison said his approach has increased the center's
research offerings.
"On-staff researchers have declined across the board at the
East-West Center, and the result of that is that we do research
(in partnership with outside groups) in areas we never did
before - higher education, justice and human rights,
governance," he said. "So we've expanded the amount of funding
coming in for research with a much smaller staff."
But one outside public policy expert also questioned the
direction the center has taken.
"The East-West Center is a huge opportunity not just for the
U.S. but also Hawaii. Hawaii should be the American window in
the center of the Pacific, and having this research institution
with this long history, it ought to be in the center of these
big issues, and I sense that it's not," said Lucian Pugliaresi,
president of the Washington-based Energy Policy Research
Foundation Inc.
"It should be on the map. It's become a very sleepy place in
the last 10 years, and part of it is because it just doesn't
have the kind of focus and governance it needs," he said. "The
resignations are likely to trigger a debate about what we should
do with this asset."
