Oct 17 Nina Pham, the nurse who contracted Ebola
while caring for a patient in a Dallas hospital, is in fair and
stable condition after arriving late Thursday night at the
National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda,
Maryland, NIH officials told reporters on Friday.
Although Pham, 26, was listed in good condition when she
left Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday, "I wouldn't
take this as a deterioration," said Dr. Tony Fauci, director of
NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,
explaining that Pham "had just made a long trip" via airplane
and ambulance when she arrived at NIH just before midnight local
time.
"We have hope Nina Pham will recover completely and walk out
of this hospital," Fauci said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)