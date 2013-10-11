BRIEF-Fitch says Guatemala's structural weaknesses will constrain economy
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The European Central Bank will monitor the impact on the outlook for inflation if the euro zone economy picks up steam, but at the moment there is no sign of pressure building.
"What we see is the price pressures...are weak...extending into the medium term," ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told a meeting of bankers on Friday on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank.
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
March 31 Debt sales by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal market slumped 10.1 percent to $85.87 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter last year, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Friday.