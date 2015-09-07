By Larry Hand
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters Health) - Nearly one in five high
school students who said they used electronic cigarettes to
vaporize nicotine also used them to vaporize pot, according to a
survey of nearly 4,000 Connecticut teens.
The study, published on Monday in the journal Pediatrics, is
the first evidence that teens are using electronic cigarettes to
vaporize cannabis, the researchers said.
The paper by Meghan Morean of Oberlin College in Ohio and
colleagues raises concerns that the rising popularity of
e-cigarettes may encourage teens to use the devices to vaporize
cannabis, potentially exposing them to higher concentrations of
tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in
marijuana.
"Forms of cannabis that can be vaporized, like hash oil, can
be many times stronger than marijuana that is smoked," Morean
said in an email.
A study released last month suggested U.S. teens who try
electronic cigarettes may be more than twice as likely to move
on to smoking conventional cigarettes than those who have never
tried the devices.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, about 2 million middle- and high-school students
tried e-cigarettes in 2014, triple the number of teen users in
2013.
Morean and colleagues found that of students who had used
e-cigarettes, 18 percent had used them to vaporize cannabis in
some form, including hash oil and wax infused with
tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive cannabis
ingredient.
High school students in the study were 27 times as likely to
use e-cigarettes to vaporize cannabis as adults who use
e-cigarettes, the researchers said.
Male and younger students were more likely to use
e-cigarettes to vaporize cannabis than female and older
students, but socioeconomic status was not a factor. Use
differed among the five schools involved, possibly because of
different policies.
While the findings were limited to Connecticut schools and
may not apply to states with varying cannabis laws, the pattern
is worrisome, said Dustin Lee, a postdoctoral fellow at the
Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth College, New Hampshire,
by email. Lee was not involved in the study.
"We know very little about the acute and long-term effects
of high-potency THC on neurobiology and behavior," Lee said in
an email. "This is especially concerning for teens, who are in a
critical time for development of brain structures that are
integral in executive functioning."
