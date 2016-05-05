May 5 U.S. health officials, who on Thursday
announced a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and other tobacco
products to people under age 18, said they will look at
potential future regulations on flavors used in the products as
more data becomes available.
Mitch Zeller, head of the Food and Drug Administration's
center for tobacco products, said the agency would review data
on how many addicted smokers and tobacco users have actually
been able to quit using e-cigarettes with flavors before making
decisions on any flavor regulations.
Critics contend that the flavors, such as grape and bubble
gum, are used to attract younger users.
