By Barbara Liston
Jan 5 E-cigarette companies are reaching about
seven in 10 U.S. middle- and high-school students with
advertisements employing themes of sex, independence and
rebellion that hooked previous generations on regular
cigarettes, a government study released on Tuesday said.
The marketing strategy could reverse decades of progress in
preventing tobacco use among youth, warned the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, which suggested tighter controls
on e-cigarette sales to reduce minors' access.
"The e-cigarette advertising we're seeing is like the
old-time Wild West," CDC Director Tom Frieden told reporters.
"No rules, no regulations and heavy spending advertising the
products."
E-cigarette use among middle- and high-school students
soared over the past five years, surpassing use of regular
cigarettes in 2014, according to CDC statistics. Spending on
e-cigarette advertising also jumped, increasing to an estimated
$115 million in 2014 from $6.4 million in 2011.
The CDC's National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 68.9
percent of this age group saw e-cigarette ads from one or more
media sources in 2014, most commonly in stores but also online,
on television and in movies or magazines.
E-cigarettes contain cartridges that typically hold nicotine
as well as other liquids and flavorings, and a heating element
to create a vapor that the user inhales.
Many researchers believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than
regular cigarettes, but the risks are still being studied.
Frieden said any tobacco use by young people could lead to
brain damage, addiction and higher risk of becoming regular
cigarette smokers.
"The use of e-cigarettes in kids appears increasingly likely
to result in an increased risk of using regular cigarettes,"
Frieden said.
Most states have passed laws banning the sale of
e-cigarettes to minors, and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's proposal to regulate the products is under
federal review.
Altria Group, which owns three U.S. tobacco
companies, is among e-cigarette sellers that have said they
favor laws that prevent minors purchasing their products.
