By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. Transportation
Department said Wednesday it is permanently banning passengers
and crew members from carrying e-cigarettes in checked baggage
or charging the devices onboard aircraft.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx cited a number of
recent incidents that show the devices can catch fire during
transport. Passengers may continue to carry e-cigarettes for
personal use in carry-on baggage or on their person, but may not
use them on flights, Foxx said.
"Fire hazards in flight are particularly dangerous," Foxx
said in a statement. "Banning e-cigarettes from checked bags is
a prudent and important safety measure."
The rule covers battery-powered portable electronic smoking
devices including e-cigarettes, e-cigars and e-pipes, but does
not prohibit passengers from transporting other devices
containing batteries for personal use like laptop computers or
cell phones.
The rule makes a temporary ban instituted in November become
permanent.
In August 2014, an e-cigarette in a passenger's checked bag
in the cargo hold of an aircraft caused a fire forcing an
evacuation of the plane at Boston's Logan Airport.
In January 2015, a checked bag that arrived late and missed
its connecting flight was found to be on fire in a baggage area
at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was blamed on
an overheated e-cigarette inside the bag.
The government said the danger has been worsened by the
growing trend of users modifying and rebuilding their reusable
e-cigarette devices and swapping components, which may include
the use of batteries, heating elements, and electronic
components.
In March, the U.S. Transportation Department separately
banned the use of electronic cigarettes on commercial flights.
The Transportation Department said it took the action to
eliminate any confusion over whether its existing ban on smoking
on flights includes electronic cigarettes.
Congress banned all smoking on airline flights in 2000, and
no U.S. airline allowed electronic cigarette use. But the
Transportation Department said some charter flights may have
allowed the practice.
