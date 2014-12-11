By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Dec 11 More than 16 million children in
10 states and the District of Columbia have legal access to
electronic cigarettes, according to a federal study released on
Thursday.
The underage use of e-cigarettes, which are metal tubes that
heat liquid into an inhalable vapor, concerns health officials
because they contain nicotine, which can be addictive and harm
adolescent brain development.
Critics also cite a lack of data on the health effects of
their long-term use, while proponents call them a healthier
alternative to traditional cigarettes.
"We've made a lot of progress addressing youth access to
these products," said Brian King, a senior scientific adviser
with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's
Office on Smoking and Health.
Since 2010, a total of 40 states have banned e-cigarette
sales to those under 18. Four of those states also ban sales of
the product to 18-year-olds.
Even so, e-cigarette use among high school students tripled
from 2011 to 2013, with 4.5 percent of students using the
products last year, according to a CDC survey released in
November.
The CDC cites increased advertising of e-cigarettes as a
possible cause of their mushrooming popularity among young
people. E-cigarette ads can be seen on TV, a practice banned for
traditional cigarettes since the 1970s, King said.
The devices are unregulated by the federal government,
although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April proposed
rules that would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under
18.
The states allowing sales of e-cigarettes to people under 18
include Texas, Michigan and Nevada, the CDC said.
(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Peter Cooney)