WASHINGTON May 5 The White House called the
Food and Drug Administration move on Thursday to ban the sale of
e-cigarettes and cigars to anyone under age 18 and impose other
regulations a "common sense proposal" that helps the public
health and safety of Americans.
"This is a common sense proposal carefully considered by the
FDA," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a
daily briefing, saying FDA scientists took "care and caution and
concern" in implementing the rule effectively and fairly.
"This is something that our scientists believe would have a
tangible impact on the basic public health and safety of the
American people, particularly America's children," Earnest
added.
