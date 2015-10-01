NEW YORK Oct 1 The U.S. economy is on track to
grow 0.9 percent in the third quarter after a
bigger-than-expected widening of the trade gap for goods in
August, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model
showed on Thursday.
This was a much slower rate from the regional Fed bank's
prior estimate of 1.8 percent on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said on
its website.
The advance August trade reading, which showed a deficit of
$67.187 billion which was the largest since March, led the
regional Fed's program to estimate a drag of 0.9 percentage
point on U.S. growth, which was 0.7 point bigger than the
previous estimate on Monday.
