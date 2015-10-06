BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter on stronger real personal consumption from higher motor vehicle sales, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.
This was a faster rate from the regional Fed bank's prior estimate of 0.9 percent last Thursday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The government's figures on light motor vehicle sales released on Monday led the regional Fed's program to add a 0.2 percentage point increase in real personal consumption to 3.6 percent in the third quarter.
Real net exports and equipment investment from Tuesday's August trade data also lifted the model's GDP reading, the Atlanta Fed said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.