NEW YORK Dec 11 The U.S. economy is on track to
grow 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter after data showed a
faster pace of consumer spending in November and reduced drag
from inventory in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow
forecast model showed on Friday.
That pace is more brisk than the regional Fed's prior
estimate of 1.5 percent growth a week ago, the Atlanta Fed said
on its website.
The model estimated fourth-quarter consumer spending growth
of 2.4 percent, against an earlier projection of 2.2 percent,
following the November retail sales data released Friday.
The Commerce Department said overall retail sales grew 0.2
percent last month, a tad weaker than the 0.3 percent forecast
of analysts polled by Reuters.
Core spending at stores, which exclude autos, gasoline and
building materials, rose 0.6 percent, greater than the 0.4
percent increase projected by economists.
The Atlanta Fed said inventory investments in the fourth
quarter would be less of a drag following a 0.4 percent rise in
retail inventories. The estimated decline in inventory
investments was reduced to 0.4 percent from an earlier 0.6
percent.
