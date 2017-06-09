(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. economy is expected to
expand at a 3.0 percent annualized pace in the second quarter
based on the latest data on factory activity, vehicle sales and
wholesale inventory, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now
forecast model showed on Friday.
The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate
was weaker than the prior reading of 3.4 percent calculated on
June 2, the Atlanta Fed said.
Friday's reading was the regional Fed's lowest yet since it
released its initial forecast on economic growth for the second
quarter on May 1 when it stood at 4.3 percent.
Business and consumer activities have shown a bounce back
from an anemic first quarter when GDP grew 1.2 percent, but they
have on balance fallen short of traders' and analysts'
expectations so far in the second quarter.
On Friday, the Commerce Department said wholesale
inventories fell 0.5 percent in April, a steeper decline than an
earlier reported 0.3 percent decline and marking its biggest
drop in more than a year.
This led to the Atlanta Fed to reduce its view on
contribution of inventory investment to second-quarter growth
declined to 0.77 percentage point from 0.87 point.
