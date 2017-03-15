(Add background)
NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. economy is expanding
at its weakest pace in two years, losing momentum following
solid growth in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the
Atlanta Federal Reserve's latest forecast released on Wednesday.
U.S. gross domestic product was on track to grow at a 0.8
percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the
latest jobs, consumer price and retail sales data, down from the
1.2 percent rate calculated on March 8, the Atlanta Fed's GDP
Now forecast model showed.
Its latest first-quarter GDP estimate would be the lowest
for any quarter since a 0.20 percent GDP contraction the
government reported for the first quarter of 2015.
The Atlanta Fed's initial estimate for first-quarter growth
was 2.3 percent and reached as high as 3.4 percent on Feb. 1
based on strong data on factory activity and construction
spending.
Since then, the regional central bank has steadily lowered
its GDP growth view.
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Fed said its forecast for consumer
spending growth was reduced to 1.5 percent from 1.6 after the
release of data on retail sales and consumer prices in February.
Retail sales grew 0.1 percent last month, its smallest rise
in six months, while consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the
weakest reading since July.
