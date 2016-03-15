BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
NEW YORK, March 15 Barclays economists on Tuesday reduced their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the first quarter following a disappointing report on domestic retail sales in February which included sharp downward revisions on January's figures.
They downgraded their outlook on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter to an increase of 1.9 percent from their earlier estimate of a 2.4 percent gain.
The Commerce Department said retail sales dipped 0.1 percent last month as vehicle purchases fell and cheaper gasoline undercut receipts at service stations. January's retail sales were revised down to show a 0.4 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.
Economists at other Wall Street firms also slashed their first-quarter GDP forecasts.
Credit Suisse economists pared their view to 2.0 percent from an earlier 2.4 percent, while those at TD Securities cut their forecast to 1.9 percent from 2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.