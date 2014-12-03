(Adds details on oil drilling activity)
WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. economic activity
continued to expand in October and November, with lower gasoline
prices boosting consumer spending, the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts nationwide on or
before Nov. 24, the U.S. central bank said a number of its
districts remained optimistic about the outlook.
"Consumer spending continued to trend higher in most
districts in October and November," the Fed said. "Some contacts
viewed lower gasoline prices as a contributing factor to higher
consumer spending, and an early cold spell helped spur sales of
winter apparel in several districts."
The report, compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago,
is in line with manufacturing and employment data that have
suggested the economy was weathering slowing global demand.
Despite a sharp drop in crude oil prices, drilling activity
in shale production districts remained steady, the Beige Book
showed.
"In early November, oil and gas exploration activity
decreased in North Dakota and increased in Montana relative to a
month earlier; production remained at record levels," the Fed
said. "Despite recent declines in oil prices, officials in North
Dakota expect oil production to continue increasing over the
next two years."
Oil prices have declined since June and touched a five-year
low early this week, reflecting in part slowing global economic
growth and increased domestic production in the United States.
The Beige Book found that employment gains were widespread
across the districts.
Strengthening labor market conditions resulted in employers
in some districts struggling to retain key workers as well as
fill job openings in sectors such as information technology,
engineering, legal and health services, manufacturing and
transportation.
While inflation remained subdued, a number of districts
reported slight-to-moderate increases in labor costs.
"Upward wage pressures continued to be evident for certain
types of occupations and for skilled workers," the Fed said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)