By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON, Sept 2
U.S. labor markets were tight
enough to fuel small wage gains in some professions in recent
weeks, though some companies already were feeling a chill from
an economic slowdown in China, the Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday.
Overall, U.S. economic activity continued to expand across
most regions and sectors from July to mid-August, the Fed said
in its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on business
activity collected from contacts nationwide.
The combination of a healing labor market and worries about
Chinese economic growth underscored the challenge faced by the
U.S. central bank as it mulls raising interest rates as soon as
this month.
While many Fed policymakers think the U.S. labor market is
close to full strength, China is casting a long shadow on the
global economy. Prospects of slower global growth are weighing
on oil prices, making it likely the Fed will undershoot its 2
percent inflation target for some time.
Some companies contacted by the Boston Fed, which compiled
data from other regional Fed banks, said China was weighing on
their performance.
"Many of our contacts mentioned China as a performance
factor, but so far the effects are modest," the Boston Fed said
in the report, pointing to weaker Chinese demand for
manufacturing and information technology products and services.
In the Dallas Fed's district, the outlook for loan demand
was more cautious due to low oil prices and recent developments
in China.
Still, most of the Fed's districts said they were seeing
modest to moderate growth in labor demand and employment. In
some pockets of the economy, tighter labor markets were fueling
modest increases in pay, the Fed said.
In the Richmond Fed's district, for example, some healthcare
providers were using sign-on bonuses to attract talent, and
wages were rising robustly in the service sector.
