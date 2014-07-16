WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. economy continued
to expand in recent weeks, with manufacturing activity widening
and employers in several parts of the country reporting
difficulties finding skilled workers, the Federal Reserve said
on Wednesday.
In its Beige Book report of anecdotal information on
business activity collected from contacts across the nation, the
U.S. central bank said five of its 12 districts described the
pace of growth as "moderate," with the remaining districts
viewing the expansion as "modest."
"Most districts were optimistic about the outlook for
growth," the Fed said.
The report, compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas
City from data collected before July 7, fits in with employment,
manufacturing and other data that have pointed to strong growth
in the second quarter and buoyed the economy's prospects for the
remainder of this year.
Output contracted sharply in the first three months of the
year as the economy was slammed by bad weather, a slow pace of
inventory accumulation and the end of long-term unemployment
benefits.
The Beige Book found that consumer spending had increased in
recent weeks in most districts, with automobiles dominating
sales growth. Manufacturing continued to improve in all
districts, with growth occurring across many sub-sectors, the
Fed said.
Not only were labor market conditions improving in all
districts, employers in several districts were finding it
difficult to find skilled workers, it said. While that had
pushed up compensation in those areas, overall wage pressures
remained contained.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)