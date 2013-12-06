WASHINGTON Dec 6 The Obama administration is
open to finding a way to offset the budgetary costs of extending
emergency jobless benefits, a top official said on Friday.
White House economic adviser Jason Furman said economists
generally believe programs like emergency jobless benefits need
not be funded by making cuts to other programs or through
revenue hikes.
"But certainly if what Congress wants to do is pay for it,
that's something that we could work with them on," Furman told
Reuters in an interview.
Emergency jobless benefits for 1.3 million long-term
unemployed people are set to run out on Jan. 1 unless U.S.
politicians agree on an extension.