WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. government posted a
budget deficit of $125 billion in May, more than twice the level
registered in the same month last year.
The budget has become a key point of political contention in
Washington during this election year. Economists worry another
budget impasse like the one that cost the United States its AAA
credit rating last year could be in store at the end of 2012,
potentially derailing a fragile economic recovery.
The May deficit, which was close to analyst forecasts,
followed a rare month of surplus in April that was due to higher
budget receipts during tax season but also other temporary
factors.
So far this fiscal year, the budget deficit stands at $844.5
billion, narrower than at the same time a year ago.
Under the government's accounting system, October is the
opening month of fiscal 2012. During fiscal 2011 which ended
Sept. 30, the budget deficit totaled $1.296 trillion.