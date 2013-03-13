By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 13 The monthly U.S. budget
deficit narrowed in February compared to the same month a year
ago, as a delay in tax refunds and lower defense spending added
cash to government coffers, the Treasury Department said on
Wednesday.
The February deficit was $204 billion, only $1 billion lower
than economists' expectations. The deficit in the same month a
year ago was $232 billion.
With spending only slightly higher than last year, and tax
collection outpacing levels from 2012, the government is on
track to post its first budget deficit below $1 trillion in five
years. The United States had a $1.1 trillion deficit last year.
The Internal Revenue Service, the tax-collecting agency,
said it would not be able to process any returns filed before
Jan. 30 this year due to last-minute and retroactive tax law
changes. It thus issued $66 billion in tax refunds last month,
18 percent lower than in February 2012.
Federal tax refunds are also arriving later than expected
this year for some lower-income Americans due in part to closer
scrutiny by the IRS of earned income tax credit claims, the
agency said last month.
The government's cumulative deficit for the fiscal year,
which starts in October, narrowed to $494 billion, down 15
percent from $581 billion in the first five months of fiscal
2012.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the U.S. deficit
will be $845 billion by the time the fiscal year ends if there
are no further policy changes. It would be first time the
deficit has been below $1 trillion since 2008.
BUDGET CLASH
The narrowing budget deficit for this year comes as the
United States' long-term debt has become a hot-button political
issue, with competing ideas about the proper level for taxes and
spending.
In dueling budget plans this week, Republicans and Democrats
in Congress offered up vastly different plans to slash long-term
deficits. The budgets are unlikely to get through Washington's
divided government in their current form.
A deficit for the year shows the government's spending, on
programs like Medicare and Social Security, outpaced the money
it received from taxes. The national debt, currently $16.7
trillion, is the sum of accumulated deficits over time.
In releasing its monthly budget, the government generally
compares the figures from each month to the same month a year
ago since the data can be impacted by seasonal events, like the
filing of taxes.
Government spending was $326 billion in February, just below
the year-ago level of $335 billion, though defense spending fell
by 16 percent compared to last February. Receipts were $123
billion last month, 19 percent higher than receipts in February
2012.
For the past five months as a whole, government receipts
have risen 13 percent to $1.011 trillion, compared to the same
period in fiscal 2012. Spending has grown 2 percent to $1.5
trillion, the Treasury Department said.