WASHINGTON Feb 10 The monthly U.S. budget
deficit narrowed to $27.4 billion in January from $49.8 billion
in the same month a year earlier, partly because some benefit
payments normally made in January were shifted to December, the
Treasury Department said on Friday.
About $16 billion of military active duty pay, veterans'
benefits and Medicare payments were accelerated to Dec. 30 since
Jan. 1 fell on a Sunday, which effectively reduced government
outlays in January.
During the first four months of fiscal 2012, which began
Oct. 1, the cumulative deficit narrowed to $349.1 billion from
$418.8 billion in the comparable first four months of fiscal
2011.
The government's spending in January this year was $261.7
billion, down from $276.3 billion in January 2011. So far in the
first four months of fiscal 2012, outlays are down to $1.139
trillion from $1.177 trillion in the comparable year-earlier
period.
The January deficit figure was very close to an estimate
published earlier this week by the Congressional Budget Office,
which predicted a $27-billion monthly shortfall.
The CBO last week said that it expected the United States
would rack up a $1-trillion-plus deficit for a fourth straight
year in fiscal 2012. It forecast a $1.08 trillion gap for the
full fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, only moderately lower
than the $1.3 trillion deficit posted in fiscal 2011.
The government took in more money, mostly from taxes, in
January this year than it did a year earlier. Receipts for the
month totaled $234.3 billion, up from $226.6 billion in January
2011.
For the first four months of fiscal 2012, total government
receipts rose to $789.8 billion from $758.3 billion in the
comparable fiscal 2011 period.