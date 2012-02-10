WASHINGTON Feb 10 The monthly U.S. budget
deficit narrowed to $27.4 billion in January from $49.8 billion
in the same month a year earlier, partly because some benefit
payments normally made in January were shifted to December, the
Treasury Department said on Friday.
About $16 billion of military active duty pay, veterans'
benefits and Medicare payments were accelerated to Dec. 30 since
Jan. 1 fell on a Sunday, which effectively reduced government
outlays in January.
During the first four months of fiscal 2012, which began
Oct. 1, the cumulative deficit narrowed to $349.1 billion from
$418.8 billion in the comparable first four months of fiscal
2011.
The government's spending in January this year were $261.7
billion, down from $276.3 billion in January 2011. So far in the
first four months of fiscal 2012, outlays are down to $1.139
trillion from $1.177 trillion in the comparable year-earlier
period.