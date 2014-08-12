By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 12 The U.S. budget deficit was
$95 billion at the end of July, down 3 percent from the same
period last year, according to data released by the Treasury
Department on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $96 billion
deficit for last month. The deficit was $98 billion in July of
2013.
The fiscal year-to-date deficit at the end of July was $460
billion, the lowest level since the same period in fiscal year
2008, compared with a deficit of $607 billion for the same
period in fiscal year 2013, according to Treasury's monthly
budget statement.
Last month's budget results were affected by differences in
the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the
budget deficit in July would have been $86 billion.
Receipts last month totaled $211 billion, up 5 percent from
the year-ago period, bringing the fiscal year-to-date total
receipts to $2.47 trillion.
Outlays last month totaled $305 billion, up 3 percent from
July 2013, for a fiscal year-to-date total of $2.93 trillion.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)