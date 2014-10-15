By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. budget deficit fell
by nearly a third to $483 billion in fiscal 2014, the lowest
level since 2008, as U.S. economic growth boosted tax
collections, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
The deficit, down from $680 billion last year, was the
lowest since a $459 billion budget gap in fiscal 2008, which was
followed by four straight years of $1 trillion-plus deficits.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and White House Budget
Director Shaun Donovan hailed the data as a "return to fiscal
normalcy" as the 2014 deficit fell to 2.8 percent of gross
domestic product. That's the lowest since 2007 and a smaller
share of the economy than the average for the last 40 years.
Lew told a news conference that the United States was now in
a period of fiscal sustainability that is providing a strong
foundation for growth.
"What I don't think we have is an emergency right now," Lew
said. "The challenge we have is to sustain the economic engine
so that we're seeing the growth now and over these next 10
years."
For the month of September, the Treasury recorded a budget
surplus of $106 billion, up from a year-ago surplus of $75
billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $80.9 billion
surplus for the final month of fiscal 2014.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)