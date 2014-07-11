By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 The U.S. budget surplus was
$71 billion at the end of June, down 39 percent from the same
period last year, according to data released by the Treasury
Department on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of $80
billion last month. The surplus was $117 billion in June of
2013.
The year-to-date deficit at the end of June was $366
billion, the lowest since the same period in fiscal 2008,
compared with a deficit of $510 billion in the same period in
fiscal 2013.
Last month's budget results were affected by differences in
the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the
budget surplus in June would have been $25 billion.
Receipts for the month totaled $324 billion, up 13 percent
from a year ago, the monthly budget statement said, bringing the
year-to-date total receipts to $2.26 trillion.
Outlays last month were at $253 billion, up 49 percent from
last year, for a year-to-date total of $2.62 trillion.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)