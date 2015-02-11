WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. budget deficit
widened slightly in January, fueled in part by higher spending
on government health care services for low-income Americans,
according to data released by the Treasury Department on
Wednesday.
The federal government ran $18 billion into the red during
the month, outstripping analyst expectations for a $10 billion
deficit.
Compared with a year earlier, Washington spent $5 billion
more on Medicaid, which provides health insurance for
lower-income people and was greatly expanded under a 2010 health
care overhaul that is still being implemented.
In January, spending fell sharply on the military, while
receipts from taxes on individuals rose.
A Treasury official who asked not to be named told reporters
the deficit in January was partly a product of measurement
issues. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, there would
have been a small budget surplus during the month, the official
said.
The deficit nonetheless appears to be on an upward path.
Between October and January, the government borrowed on net $194
billion, compared with $183 billion in the comparable period of
the prior fiscal year.
Independent congressional analysts forecast last month that
the deficit for the full 2015 fiscal year would dip to $468
billion from $483 billion as the economy strengthens.
But the Congressional Budget Office said deficits would
start to rise again in 2017 due to the mounting costs of caring
for the aging Baby Boom generation.
Receipts in January totaled $307 billion, up 4 percent from
a year ago, while outlays were $324 billion, up 6 percent from
last year.
