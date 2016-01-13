UPDATE 3-Illinois' unpaid bills reach record $14.3 billion
CHICAGO, May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog has hit a record high of $14.3 billion as the legislature nears a May 31 budget deadline, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. federal government posted a budget deficit of $14 billion in December, compared with a surplus of $2 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $216 billion, according to the Treasury's monthly budget statement. Receipts last month totaled $350 billion, while outlays were at $364 billion.
Accounting for calendar adjustments, December would have shown a surplus of $38 billion compared to an adjusted surplus of $19 billion for December 2014. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
