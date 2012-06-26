WASHINGTON, June 26 The number of U.S.
businesses with paid employees fell for a third straight year in
2010, but the rate of decrease slowed, the Census Bureau said on
Tuesday.
U.S. businesses numbered 7.4 million in 2010, down by 36,800
from the previous year. The decline between 2008 and 2009 was
168,000 establishments, according to the bureau's "County
Business Patterns: 2010" report.
Total employment was 112 million in 2010, a decline of 2.5
million workers. The drop from 2008 to 2009, at the height of
the U.S. recession, was 6.4 million employees.
"This year's release of the County Business Patterns shows
the overall decline in employment is slowing," William Bostic
Jr., associate director for economic programs at the Census
Bureau, said in a statement.
Among the top 50 counties by number of businesses,
California's Los Angeles County had the biggest decline in total
annual payroll, the statement said. The county had a drop of
nearly $2 billion, or 1.1 percent, from 2009.
Only Kings County, New York, which comprises the New York
borough of Brooklyn, showed an increase in the number of
employees, with a rise of 4,400 from 2009.
Among business sectors, construction showed the biggest
percentage decline, falling 4.2 percent. The biggest gains were
in utilities, healthcare and social assistance, rising 1.7
percent from 2009.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen)