(Adds comments from AT&T CEO on capital investment, tax
benefits)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 17 U.S. chief executives are
slightly less positive about the economy's growth prospects this
year and fewer of them expect to increase their capital
expenditures in the next six months, according to a quarterly by
the Business Roundtable released on Tuesday.
The CEOs said they expected U.S. gross domestic product to
rise by 2.3 percent in 2014, which is short of normal growth
rates in past economic recoveries, according to the survey.
In the last survey released in March, CEOs said they
expected economic growth of 2.4 percent this year.
"CEO expectations for both investment and growth remain well
below the potential of the U.S. economy and below what we should
be experiencing at this stage of a recovery," said Randall
Stephenson, chairman of Business Roundtable and chairman and CEO
of AT&T Inc, in a press release.
Only 44 percent of CEOs said they expected to increase their
companies' capital investment in the next six months, down from
48 percent in the last survey.
"There's broad consensus among many economists and
policymakers, and obviously business people, that real
improvement in economic growth is simply not on the cards if you
don't have capital investments," Stephenson said on a conference
call with reporters after the survey's release.
Stephenson said the increased pessimism over capital
expenditures during the second quarter was due in part to the
expiration of dozens of business tax benefits at the end of
2013, referred to as "tax extenders," and the failure of
Congress thus far to reinstate those benefits.
"It's not a surprise when you have a significant increase in
tax outlays that would have an impact on investment," Stephenson
told reporters.
On a positive note in the second-quarter survey, 43 percent
of respondents said they expected to hire more people in the
next six months, up from 37 percent in March.
The survey, conducted between May 14 and June 4, had
responses from 131 member CEOs. Of those, 73 percent said they
expected their sales would increase, compared with 72 percent a
quarter ago. And fewer expect sales to decline: only 2 percent
versus 5 percent in March.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index - a
composite of investment, sales and hiring expectations - rose to
95.4 in the second quarter from 92.1 in the first quarter. A
reading above 50 indicates economic growth is expected.
The Business Roundtable, which advocates for public policy,
has put at the top of its agenda pushing for corporate tax and
immigration reform, as well as expanded trade agreements.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)