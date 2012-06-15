NEW YORK, June 15 Overseas investors cut back on purchases of long-term U.S. securities in April, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday, as both public and private accounts unloaded mortgage-backed debt.

The United States attracted a net long-term capital inflow of $25.6 billion in April after drawing $36 billion in March. Foreigners stepped up Treasury purchases to $37.3 billion from $20.1 billion in March.

But they were net sellers of securities guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies to the tune of $14.1 billion, more than double the outflow seen in March.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners sold a net $20.5 billion in April, compared with March's downwardly revised net outflow of $48.6 billion.