NEW YORK, June 15 Overseas investors cut back on
purchases of long-term U.S. securities in April, the U.S.
Treasury said on Friday, as both public and private accounts
unloaded mortgage-backed debt.
The United States attracted a net long-term capital inflow
of $25.6 billion in April after drawing $36 billion in March.
Foreigners stepped up Treasury purchases to $37.3 billion
from $20.1 billion in March but were net sellers of securities
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies to
the tune of $14.1 billion. That was more than double the outflow
seen from that sector in March.
As for Treasuries, private investors were more avid buyers
in April, accounting for 23.4 billion of the total inflow.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, raised its
Treasury holdings slightly to $1.146 trillion from $1.144
trillion, while No. 2 Treasury holder Japan cut holdings by
$10.2 billion to $1.066 trillion.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners sold
a net $20.5 billion in April, compared with March's downwardly
revised net outflow of $48.6 billion.
Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon,
also noted that U.S.-based investors were less aggressive in
selling overseas assets in April.
"Foreign net selling of agency bonds was quite substantial,
but the behavior of U.S. investors with regard to foreign bonds
was also a factor," he said. "It looks like the net selling of
those positions that we saw in March decreased somewhat."