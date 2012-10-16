By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Oct 16 Foreign demand for long-term
U.S. securities hit a seven-month high in August as investors
sharply increased purchases of corporate and agency debt, the
U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.
Demand for U.S. government bonds slipped slightly, however,
and China's Treasury holdings were almost 10 percent lower than
they were when Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of
its top AAA credit rating in August of 2011.
Overseas investors' holdings of long-term assets increased
by $90 billion in August, the biggest inflow since January. They
bought a net $67.2 billion in July.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners added
$91.4 billion in August, up from a revised inflow of $74 billion
the prior month. August's inflow was a four-month high.
Purchases of corporate bonds and securities issued or
guaranteed by the largest U.S. mortgage financing agencies was
especially robust as companies rushed to issue new debt at
prevailing low interest rates.
"The tail end of summer was a particularly good time to
issue debt due to the very low costs and the feeling that rates
may soon be moving higher," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon.
Investors increased corporate debt holdings by $10.8 billion
in August, nearly 100 times July's inflow and the biggest
overall increase since March, 2010.
They were also net buyers of agency debt to the tune of
$18.6 billion, the biggest inflow in eight months.
CRT Capital Group bond strategist David Ader said demand for
agency debt may have been in anticipation of new asset purchases
by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed said in September it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt per month in hopes of reducing long-term
interest rates and unemployment. It also said it is unlikely to
raise interest rates from zero until at least through mid-2015.
Net foreign purchases of U.S. stocks fell by $314 billion to
$6.18 billion in August, though analysts said it is likely to
grown in September, when the Fed announced new monetary easing.
CHINESE TREASURY DEMAND MODEST
Inflows into Treasuries slipped slightly to $42.9 billion
from $49.5 billion. China increased its holdings by $5.3 billion
to $1.154 trillion, but in the 12 months to August, its holdings
were down by 9.8 percent.
Woolfolk said reduced Chinese demand has been "a glaring
hole" in monthly U.S. asset flows that remains a long-term
concern and a potential drag on the dollar.
"It's a long-term dollar negative particularly given that we
are committed to years of zero interest rates," he said.
China has been voiced concern about the large U.S. debt
burden and deficit and began moderating its Treasury purchases
around the time of the U.S. downgrade last year.
So far, Fed programs to keep long-term interest rates low
have offset more modest Chinese Treasury purchases, but Woolfolk
said that can't last forever.
"You can keep pushing a beach ball under the surface of the
ocean, but eventually, it has to come back up," he said.