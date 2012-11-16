By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Nov 16 Foreigners sold U.S. government
bonds in September for the first time in nine months and bought
stocks and mortgage debt as the Federal Reserve began a new
round of monetary easing, U.S. Treasury data showed on Friday.
Overseas investors reduced Treasury holdings by $17.3
billion in September, the first outflow from the government bond
market since December of 2011.
The move came during a month when the Fed said it planned to
start buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt each month to
lower long-term interest rates and boost economic growth.
Prior rounds of Fed asset purchases that have flooded the
financial system with cheap money have helped to boost
high-yielding, high-risk assets such as stocks.
"This is the post-QE3 trade," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S.
strategist at TD Securities. "That's why we saw a shift into
agency bonds and strong demand for equities."
Foreigners bought a net $17.8 billion in bonds issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, down
slightly from $18.6 billion the prior month. They also bought
$23.8 billion in U.S. stocks, the biggest inflow in at least
three years, after buying just $6.2 billion in August.
Much of the money was diverted from the Treasury market,
which had been attracting an average inflow of around $43
billion per month through August.
That pushed overall foreign purchases of U.S. long-term
assets down to $3.3 billion in September, the lowest total since
July of 2011, from $90.3 billion in August.
Goldberg said there was no reason to think foreigners had
soured on Treasuries for good, noting that September marked only
the second monthly foreign outflow in the last three years.
"There is still plenty of foreign demand for U.S.
securities," he said. "This time, it was more a matter of what
they were buying rather than if they were buying."
Private investors were the main Treasury sellers, unloading
a record $18.3 billion in September, the U.S. Treasury said.
Demand eased among official investors, which includes
foreign central banks, but remained positive. China, the largest
foreign U.S. creditor, increased its Treasury holdings by $300
million to $1.156 trillion. Japan bought $7.9 billion in
September, leaving its Treasury holdings at $1.131 trillion.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, foreigners added
$4.7 billion in September, the smallest inflow in nearly two
years. In August, foreigners bought a downwardly revised $63.5
billion.