UPDATE 4-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
NEW YORK May 15 Foreign buying of long-term U.S. assets fell to $4 billion in March, compared with revised inflows of $90.3 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Thursday.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $126.1 billion in March, reversing inflows of $175.9 billion in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as banks and mining stocks weighed with lower commodity prices and bond yields, while investors also digested disappointing quarterly results from two U.S. corporate heavyweights.