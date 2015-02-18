(Adds details)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Feb 18 Foreign investor selling of
U.S. long-term and short-term assets escalated in December, with
outflows at their largest since January 2009.
These outflows totaled $174.8 billion in December, compared
with sales of just $14.3 billion the previous month, data from
the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.
Foreign investors bought long-term U.S. assets amounting to
$35.4 billion two months ago, up from $33.5 billion n November.
Investors tend to focus more on long-term U.S. assets.
Treasuries posted outflows for a second consecutive month,
with foreign sales of $22.2 billion in December, up from
outflows of $4.8 billion in November. It was a period when the
market had ramped up expectations of an interest rate hike by
the Federal Reserve in 2015 after some positive U.S. data.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield ended
December at 2.1740 percent, down further from
November's 2.1960 percent. The dollar index, on the other hand,
ended the month at 90.269, its best monthly level since
March 2009.
Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries
declined for a fourth straight month to $1.244 trillion in
December, from $1.250 trillion the previous month. China is
still the largest holder of U.S. government debt.
Japan's holdings of Treasuries also slid in December to
$1.230 trillion from November's $1.241 trillion.
The December report, however, showed inflows into U.S.
equities of $9.4 billion, from foreign buying of $5.8 billion in
November.
Investors also bought U.S. corporate bonds for a fourth
consecutive month in December. Inflows were $7.0 billion, after
purchases of $25.0 billion in November.
Agency bonds still showed inflows, but were just $33 million
in December after foreign buying of $33.3 billion in November.
Foreigners bought agencies for an eighth straight month.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)