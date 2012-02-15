NEW YORK Feb 15 Foreigners closed out
2011 by slashing purchases of long-term U.S. assets, selling the
largest amount of government bonds in December in more than two
years, U.S. Treasury data showed on Wednesday.
Overseas investors were net sellers of Treasuries to the
tune of $16.6 billion, the biggest monthly outflow since May of
2009. They were also net sellers of stocks and corporate bonds
but were net buyers of U.S. housing agency debt.
Overall, the United States attracted a net long-term capital
inflow of $17.9 billion in the final month of 2011 after drawing
an upwardly revised $61.3 billion the prior month.
Foreign demand for short-dated assets such as bills was more
robust -- they bought a net $87.1 billion compared with a
revised $42.9 billion inflow in November.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, cut its Treasury
holdings by $31.7 billion to $1.101 trillion.