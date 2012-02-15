By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK Feb 15 Foreigners closed out
2011 by slashing purchases of long-term U.S. assets, unloading
more government bonds in December than in any month since
mid-2009, U.S. Treasury data showed on Wednesday.
Overall, the United States attracted a net $17.9 billion in
foreign long-term security purchases in December, down from
$61.3 billion the prior month.
December's tally, though, was skewed by $38.9 billion of
U.S. net purchases of foreign stocks and bonds. That means
foreigners sold $21 billion in long-term U.S. assets, said BNY
Mellon currency strategist Michael Woolfolk.
"That's a concern," he said. "We had some very large, very
surprising negatives -- in Treasuries, corporate bonds, stocks.
I don't think I can remember a month in the recent past when
we've had these types of outflows."
Overseas investors were net sellers of Treasuries to the
tune of $16.6 billion, the biggest monthly outflow since May of
2009. China, the biggest foreign U.S. creditor, cut Treasury
holdings by $31.7 billion in December to $1.101 trillion.
Woolfolk said that continues a trend in which China has appeared
to slow its Treasury purchases, which it makes to prevent its
own currency from rising too swiftly against the dollar.
He said the dollar could weaken if the pace of Chinese
buying continues to slow and the United States struggles to
finance its balance-of-payments deficit.
Demand for short-dated assets such as bills was more robust
-- foreigners bought a net $87.1 billion compared with a revised
$42.9 billion inflow in November.
One bright spot was a rise in overseas demand for securities
issued or guaranteed by U.S. mortgage financing agencies Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac. Foreigners bought a net
$27.2 billion in December, more than four times the prior
month's total.
"There was decent Treasury selling in December but to some
degree at the expense of buying in mortgage-backed securities
and agencies," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy
at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Some analysts said that could mean foreigners are
anticipating that any future monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve would involve buying mortgage-backed debt as part of an
attempt to help the U.S. housing market.
"This is one of the few months in recent history when
foreigners holdings actually went up," said Janaki Rao, mortgage
strategist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
He said the increase was driven by "Asian buying as well as
buying out of the UK and the Caribbean indicating hedge fund
purchases."