By Steven C. Johnson
| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Foreign investors rediscovered
a taste for long-term U.S. securities in July as Japan and China
increased holdings of U.S. government bonds, which had suffered
a record outflow in June.
According to U.S. Treasury data released on Tuesday, foreign
holdings of long-term U.S. securities increased by $31.1 billion
in July after plunging by $67 billion the prior month.
June's selling, analysts said, was likely sparked when the
Federal Reserve said it was preparing to wind down its monetary
stimulus. That drove yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries up
nearly half a percentage point that month and led to a record
$40.8 net Treasury debt outflow, according to the data.
But the anxiety eased somewhat in July, and overseas
investors bought a net $33.9 billion of Treasuries, nearly
reversing the prior month's outflow.
Japan boosted its Treasury holdings by $52 billion to $1.135
trillion, its first increase in four months, while China's stash
rose $1.5 billion to $1.277 trillion. Sales by the two countries
in June accounted for nearly all of that month's outflow.
"It's a little surprising given the atmosphere. We were
expecting fairly large net sales," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S.
strategist at TD Securities. "But I think some in the market
were thinking this was as far as (the selloff) would go, that
things were going to stop snowballing."
Investors kept unloading Treasuries in August and into
September, at one point driving the 10-year yield to a two-year
high above 3 percent. It stood at 2.85 percent on Tuesday.
Financial market participants widely expect the Fed to
announce its first reduction in its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases when it concludes a policy meeting on Wednesday.
Foreigners were net sellers, albeit less aggressive ones, of
U.S. stocks and corporate bonds in July. Net foreign holdings of
stocks decreased $8.4 billion after falling $27.1 billion in
June. Stocks saw a small net outflow of $922 million, compared
with a $5.2 billion outflow in June.
The S&P 500 benchmark stock index shed 1.5 percent in June
and rose nearly 5 percent in July.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors bought $56.7 billion, reversing June's upwardly
revised outflow of $19.7 billion.