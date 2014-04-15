NEW YORK, April 15 Foreign appetite for
long-term U.S. assets staged a comeback in February to its
strongest level in over two years, following three straight
months of net sales, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on
Tuesday.
Foreigners bought $76.5 billion in long-term U.S. assets,
compared with the revised $2.1 billion they sold in January.
Their February purchase was the highest since the $95.0 billion
they bought in January 2012, according to Treasury data.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors bought $167.7 billion in February, from revised
inflows of $87 billion in January and the highest since October.
More than half of February's purchases in U.S. assets was in
U.S. government debt, the data showed.
Overseas investors and central banks bought $92.4 billion in
Treasuries in February, which was the most they bought since
September 2011. This compared with a revised $584 million they
sold in January.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)