NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in June to the tune of $18.7 billion, compared with purchases of $18.6 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $153.5 billion in June, reversing an inflow of $33.1 billion in May.

Foreign investors also sold $20.8 billion in Treasuries for the month of June, after purchases of $25.0 billion in May. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)