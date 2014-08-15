BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
NEW YORK Aug 15 Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in June to the tune of $18.7 billion, compared with purchases of $18.6 billion the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $153.5 billion in June, reversing an inflow of $33.1 billion in May.
Foreign investors also sold $20.8 billion in Treasuries for the month of June, after purchases of $25.0 billion in May. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.