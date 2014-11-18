NEW YORK Nov 18 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities in September for a second straight month, with
inflows at their highest in 4-1/2 years, data from the U.S.
Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.
Net purchases of long-term U.S. assets notched $164.3
billion in September, after a $52.1 billion inflow in August.
However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas
investors sold $55.6 billion in U.S. assets, the first outflow
since June.
Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries
declined to $1.266 trillion in September. China is still,
however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)