NEW YORK, April 15 Foreigners bought long-term
U.S. securities in February after selling them the previous
month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on
Wednesday.
Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $9.8 billion in
February after an outflow of $27.4 billion in January. Including
short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors bought a
net $4.1 billion in February after a revised inflow of $51
billion the month before.
Data also showed that Japan is now the largest holder of
U.S. Treasuries, eclipsing China.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)