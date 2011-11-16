* Foreigners buy $84.5 bln in Treasuries, up from $60.1 bln
* Risk-aversion drives large net outflow from U.S. stocks
(Updates with detail, comment, adds byline)
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Foreigners lent more money to
the U.S. government in September than at any time since the
summer of 2010, data showed on Wednesday, as a deepening debt
crisis in Europe enhanced U.S. Treasuries' safe-haven appeal.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, foreigners were
net buyers of Treasury debt to the tune of $84.5 billion, the
highest net inflow since August 2010.
China, the largest foreign U.S. creditor, increased its
Treasury holdings by $11.3 billion to $1.148 trillion, after
shedding some of its bonds in August.
Markets feared Greece might default, and anxiety has grown
since as investors fear other countries such as Italy, Spain
and even France may not be able to impose the unpopular reforms
required to get their finances in order.
Investors in September also worried that the United States
might slip into recession, possibly triggering more monetary
easing from the Federal Reserve.
"September was a tough month for market sentiment, and it's
reflected in these figures," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The scope of investor risk aversion was also apparent in
foreign demand for U.S. equities, the flip side of the Treasury
buying. Overseas investors were net sellers of U.S. stocks to
the tune of $19.2 billion, the biggest monthly net outflow in
about four years.
Overall inflows into long-term U.S. securities, which
includes stocks, corporate bonds and debt issued by mortgage
finance agencies Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac
FMCC.OB, rose to $68.6 billion from $58 billion in August.
Including short-dated assets such as bills, the United
States attracted a net inflow of $57.4 billion compared to
$89.3 billion the prior month.
Eric Green, chief of U.S. rates research and strategy at TD
Securities in New York, said risk appetite probably picked up
in October, but said he still expected demand for Treasuries to
remain firm.
"The September data did not capture what we expect will be a
large buying binge by Japan from their currency intervention in
early October," he said.
Japan spent about 8 trillion yen ($100 billion) to slow the
yen's rise against the dollar, which was undermining Japanese
exports. In past interventions, Japan has invested most the
dollars it acquired in U.S. Treasuries.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)