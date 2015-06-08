By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 8 U.S. chief executive officers
have become a bit more pessimistic in their outlook for the
American economy in 2015 and fewer of them expect to increase
sales, investment and hiring this year, a quarterly business
group survey said on Monday.
The Business Roundtable's second-quarter survey, conducted
before U.S. gross domestic product for the first quarter was
revised down last month to show an annualized 0.7 percent
contraction, found that CEOs expect 2.5 percent GDP growth this
year.
That is down from the 2.8 percent growth expected in the
last quarterly survey and 2.4 percent at the end of last year.
In the most recent survey, 70 percent of respondents said
they expected sales to rise in the next six months, down from 80
percent in the first quarter, while 35 percent said they
expected spending to increase over that period, down from 45
percent in the previous survey.
"Of particular concern is the downward movement of our CEOs'
investment plans," said Randall Stephenson, chairman of the
Business Roundtable and CEO of AT&T Inc. "Business
investment is a key driver of economic expansion and job
growth."
Stephenson said the U.S. Congress should enact tax reform
and pass the Trade Promotion Authority, which would grant the
president fast-track powers to negotiate trade agreements, in
order to lift capital investment and boost the economy.
Thirty-four percent of CEOs said they expected to hire more
workers over the next six months, down from 40 percent in the
last quarterly survey.
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, a
composite index of expectations for the next six months for
sales, capital spending and employment, fell to 81.3 from 90.8
in the first quarter. The long-term average of the index is
80.5.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Paul Simao)