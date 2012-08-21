WASHINGTON Aug 21 Activity in the U.S.
chemicals sector rose by the most in five months in August, the
latest set of data to suggest a pick-up in the pace of economic
growth early in the third quarter.
The American Chemistry Council said on Tuesday its Chemical
Activity Barometer (CAB) increased 0.4 percent this month to
89.4 after a revised 0.2 percent gain in July.
The index, which looks at sales, production and stock
prices, was previously reported to have been flat in July and is
now back to its level in May.
August's reading and the upward revision of July's figure
add to other data, such as retail sales and employment growth,
that have suggested a modest rise in output after economic
activity slowed in the second quarter.
"The August CAB data indicates gradual economic growth,
driven primarily by improving equity prices and positive trends
in construction and light-vehicle related chemical production,"
said Kevin Swift, chief economist at the ACC.
Swift said the barometer was tracking patterns observed in
2010 and 2011, when it showed a significant decline in growth
during the first and second quarters.
That was followed by gradual recovery and then relatively
strong growth in the remaining quarters. Should the pattern
hold, the second half of 2012 could see an improvement in
growth.
The index, which is 1.1 percent higher than it was a year
ago, is strongly correlated to the Federal Reserve's industrial
production report.
It is drawn from a range of chemicals and sectors related to
the production of chlorine and other alkalies, pigments, plastic
resins and other selected basic industrial chemicals. It also
includes chemical company stock data and hours worked in the
chemicals industry, among other things.
Given that demand for chemical products occurs early in the
supply chain, changes in production are considered a good
indicator of trends in the broader economy.
The index's three-month moving average, which irons out
month-to-month volatility, declined for a fourth straight month
in August, suggesting steady but slow growth prospects in the
months ahead.
Chemical company equities grew this month, while production
and inventories were flat. Prices continued to decline.